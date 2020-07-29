'The book is polarizing': Avni Doshi on her Booker Prize 2020 longlisted novel

I’m probably overusing this word, but "surreal" is the best way I can describe it. When you write in the dark for so many years, it becomes hard to believe that anyone will ever read your work. I think it will take some time for it to sink in. Writing the novel was a long, arduous process. I quit many times. I restarted just as many. I lied to myself and to others about how well the writing was going. Deception is useful for a writer. But I’m a different person than the one who started writing this book. I think I’ve been humbled by the process. I can stoically dismember a manuscript now.