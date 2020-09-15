'The Disciple' review: Hitting the high notes

To underscore the striving musician's years-long journey, about halfway through the film Tamhane flashes forward 15 years. Sharad is still singing (and training) and continues to hold Maai and his Guruji in high regard, despite a chance encounter with a music journalist who casts aspersions on both their personalities and their abilities. But some things have changed—he’s now teaching music at a local school and has promised his mother that he will marry the following year. But he is no closer to the musical transcendence he dreams of. So what's an artist to do? When does he give up? Should he give up?