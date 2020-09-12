‘The Social Dilemma’ review: Can we clean up big tech’s big mess?

While many of us are already aware of the insidious role played by artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithms to influence the content we see on our social media feeds, the mechanics of the process is explained in the movie through another ingenious device. Orlowski brings images three AIs in human forms whose job is to drive up engagement on Ben’s (the pesky teenage boy in the fictional family) social media accounts. They are ever alert to the shifts in his mood, always ready to throw excitable content into his timeline, or bombard him with news and views that would work in favour of generating revenue. If the exact methodology of raking up business for advertisers is left a bit hazy, the viewer is no less shaken for it. The destructive potential of social media is made chillingly real at the end of the movie—the serio-comic interludes with the humanized bots come back to haunt us moments of grotesque horror.