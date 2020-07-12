'There is an intelligence built into the human body that tells you what to do'

It’s simple. I have my regular meals and drink enough water through the day and dinner is served an hour after sunset. Then I keep myself busy. Because, if the mind is preoccupied with thoughts about food, it’s going to be difficult. So, after 7 pm, I read, talk to my patients, maybe watch a little bit of TV and that’s it. Soon, it becomes a habit and that’s how you prepare yourself. You don’t have to eat extra. You don’t have to drink more water. If you have eaten well and drunk enough water during the day, automatically you have prepared yourself. If you wake up in the middle of the night feeling hungry, break the fast, it’s ok. Try again tomorrow. I have had people who started with 8 hours and then they built it up to 9, 10, 11, 12 hours and so on. So, people shouldn’t scare themselves and try 16 hours or 18 hours to begin with. Knowing that you can break the fast anytime you want gives you more confidence to do it.