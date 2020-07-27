'Thermal power isn’t cheap if you count the health and ecological costs’

Take the example of power plants and coal mines in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh. The National Green Tribunal (in March 2020) imposed a penalty of ₹160 cr on its operators for causing environmental and health damages in the local community. This was done after the local communities got together, trained themselves and found that the particulate matter (PM) level in the area was around 500 Micrograms per Cubic Meter of Air (ug/m3). (The Central Pollution Control Board of India has laid down the 24-hour average National Ambient Air Quality Standards for PM10 as 100 μg/m3 and PM2.5 as 60 μg/m3).