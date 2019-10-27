VINTAGE REDONE

Old saris and dupattas can get a fresh lease of life as a jacket or a coordinated set. Bodements is a Mumbai-based vintage label that repurposes your worn favourites and stocks a curated collection of vintage finds from Europe. Clients with heritage saris can approach them for customized designs. Actor Swara Bhaskar upcycled her grandmother’s sari to create these exquisite co-ords.

TUNIC-TURNED-BLOUSE

The tunic with wide side slits can work as a versatile wardrobe staple and holds much promise for styling experiments with saris. Ekaya’s Banaras tissue sari with Banarasi cutwork offers a quick transition from pujas to parties.

MODERN TRADITIONAL

Contemporary handcrafted jewellery layered over the tunic-trouser set is a failsafe Diwali look. For an unconventional take, choose haathphools and brooches, such as this art-deco inspired piece from Raniwala Jewellers.

PUT A JACKET ON IT

A long structured jacket from Kshitij Jalori worn over the Akaaro set can be best described as contemporary Indian. This look is a blend of Indian weaves and Western silhouettes.

LESS IS MORE

You don’t need a dupatta, or even jewellery, for an effortless look. It can be achieved with statement pieces such as a a studded belt and siren red stilettos. Both from Gucci.

STRING IT ALONG

Ditch the dupatta and let the tunic-trouser set stand out with an opulent accessory. The multitiered green neckpiece from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection is enough to complete this look.

1. FULL CIRCLE

Play, because a dupatta leaves enough room for experimentation. Ekta styles achanderi dupatta from Good Earth with a coordinated tunic-trouser set from Akaaro. The antique gold-toned scalloped border adds a delicate sheen.

When reinvention trumps new purchases, creative styling emerges a true winner. Brand-new buys can be replaced with new, dynamic ideas to style heirloom outfits. Lounge reached out to sylist Ekta Rajani, who picked an easy-to-wear tunic and trouser set from Akaaro and suggested offbeat ways to style it to create six distinct looks.