12 books that make us proud

LESS (2017) by Andrew Sean Greer (Hachette) Two years ago, Greer created a stir by winning the Pulitzer Prize for this novel. For not only does Less tell the story of a gay writer facing the horrors of impending old age, it is also a laugh-out-loud comedy. If this doesn’t whet your appetite, add to the mix a caustically funny take on the lit-fest circuit and, indeed, on the entire publishing industry itself. There’s not a boring sentence in this book, we can guarantee that.