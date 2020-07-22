15 Indian galleries unite on a single art platform

On ‘TAP India’s’ website, each gallery is curating its own page. Some are choosing to highlight the diversity of their artist portfolio, while others are showing a few artists in depth. For instance, Gallery Threshold is displaying works by only four artists such as V. Ramesh, Indropramit Roy and Rahul Inamdar. One of the works that stands out on the page is Ramesh’s An Aphorism from the Lotus Sutra (2018), a watercolour on paper, which speaks of greed, suffocation, possession and a feeling of being smothered. The artist has drawn on myriad references from Indian mythology and devotional poetry, particularly the two symbols of the lotus and fish to highlight the coexistence of beauty and violence. The masters are represented on Akar Prakar’s page, in the form of four works each by Somnath Hore and Ganesh Haloi. Gallery Espace, instead of putting together an online group show, is doing a solo presentation of recent works by Tanmoy Samanta, titled ‘The After Life of Objects’. The influence of his student years at Kala Bhawan, Santiniketan, is obvious in Samanta’s choice of medium—gouache and tempera on paper. He uses a simple visual language to bring out stories of everyday objects.