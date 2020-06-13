20 questions to raise the bar at home

It’s a simple process of infusing flavours with spirits. Take 250ml each of vodka, gin and tequila. Place them in separate glass bottles. For vodka infusion, add a tea bag of Earl Grey and keep for 6 hours. For gin infusion, take a lemongrass stalk and roughly smash it in a wooden mortar pestle. Add it to the gin and keep for a day. For tequila, take one spicy green slit chilli and 20g fresh coriander. Add them to the tequila and keep for a day or longer. If the coriander starts to yellow, strain immediately. The last step of straining is done after the infusions have been left undisturbed for the stipulated time period. If you want something spicy, make a rum infusion. Take 125ml white and 125ml dark rum with a 50g mix of whole spices in equal ratio that includes star anise, black pepper, clove and cinnamon. Mix and let it sit for a day.