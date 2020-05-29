45 films to watch on Mubi

It is a formidable yet breezy selection, not as hallowed as the catacombs of The Criterion Channel—the almighty library I wrote about in this column in April 2019—which demands from us both reverence and patience. That remains the gold standard and while Mubi contains several of the same films (like, say, the classics by François Truffaut), it also tosses in oddities of bizarre shapes, as well as much more recent cinema, cinema yet untested by time and canon. Mubi feels like a do-it-yourself film festival where you can put together a movie mixtape based solely on vibe, genres and “interesting-sounding" foreign film titles.