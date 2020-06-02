5 books that remind us why #BlackLivesMatter in the US and beyond

Between The World And Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates (Oneworld): Praised by Toni Morrison as a worthy successor of James Baldwin, Coates is one of the most compelling literary voices in contemporary America. This book, addressed to his young son, is at once his personal reckoning as a black man and the society that future generations will inherit. The question that animates his account goes to the heart of identity politics: what is it like to inhabit a black body in a world that is programmed to thwart it? Whatever race you belong to, his answers are going to make you reflect on your life and of those around you.