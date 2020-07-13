5 must-read books on encounter killings and the police in India

The Tandoor Murder by Maxwell Pereira (Westland): Written by another legendary former police officer, this is a deep dive into the links between crime, politics and the police told through the story of one investigation. The subtitle, “The Crime That Shook The Nation And Brought A Government To Its Knees", captures the arc of the narrative aptly. Based on Naina Sahni’s gruesome murder by her husband and Youth Congress leader Sushil Sharma and his associates, who went on to burn her body in the tandoor of a Delhi restaurant, the book reconstructs the circumstances of the crime and its resolution with nerve-wracking suspense. Most of all, it remains a testament of one police officer’s dogged persistence to bring the guilty to book, in spite of threats to his career and life.