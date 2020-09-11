Opinion | Rhea Chakraborty and a brief history of scapegoats

One of the stand-out points in our 25 Reasons To Love Rangeela cover story last week was the anecdote of its lead actor, Aamir Khan, pointing out to director Ram Gopal Varma, that the movie had no villain. We are a culture that loves a villain. Even better if the villain is an attractive and ambitious woman who was in a “live-in" relationship with a man and who speaks the same language as a popular female politician who is a challenge to the Union government. As our columnist Sandip Roy writes this week, it makes for “a perfect storm of moral outrage—drugs, sex, money and Bollywood". In any case, one thing the Central agencies and TV channels should accept is that Chakraborty is a superwoman who is not just an expert money launderer but a black magic expert and (as the NCB says) “an active member of a drugs syndicate connected with drug supplies". These are a lot of things to do while also trying to make a career as an actor.