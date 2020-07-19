This swirling pair of dangler earrings comes in summery sorbet shades of pink, white and green.

Available at RachelComey.com; $111 (around ₹8,300)

Feel tropical: Capri Necklace by Lizzie Fortunato

Along with acrylic beads, this necklace has freshwater pearls, turquoise, bone, glass and aventurine in a sublime colour combination, proving that acrylic can blend with other elements.

Available at shop.Lizzie Fortunato.com; $55

The great divide: Bar Finger Ring by Suhani Pittie

A simple, clean design, this silver-plated copper ring holds black and white circles of acrylic.

Available at SuhaniPittie.com; ₹2,500

Rounded off: Pearl Bag by Cult Gaia

This spherical acrylic bag, polished to look like a pearl, hangs from a twisted metallic handle.

Available at CultGaia.com; ₹31,200

Come fly with me: Zig Zag Bird Bangle by Riddhika Jesrani

The minimalist style of this acrylic bangle is elevated by the playful edges, with the focus on the delicate bird charm.

Available at Riddhika.com; ₹2,500

Flower power: iPhone Case by Edie Parker

You might end up looking more at this acrylic phone case than your phone screen. The eye-catching pressed flowers are reminiscent of spring.

Available at Edie-Parker.com; $98

Curated by Shubham Ladha

