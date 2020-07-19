A compendium of acrylic accessories for an effortless monsoon

A compendium of acrylic accessories for an effortless monsoon1 min read . 09:40 AM IST
Cult Gaia’s futuristic pearl-shaped handbag to Edie Parker’s ever-blooming phone case, here are acrylic accessories that won’t tarnish
Play hoopla: Tangle Earrings by Rachel Comey
This swirling pair of dangler earrings comes in summery sorbet shades of pink, white and green.
Available at RachelComey.com; $111 (around ₹8,300)
Feel tropical: Capri Necklace by Lizzie Fortunato
Along with acrylic beads, this necklace has freshwater pearls, turquoise, bone, glass and aventurine in a sublime colour combination, proving that acrylic can blend with other elements.
Available at shop.Lizzie Fortunato.com; $55
The great divide: Bar Finger Ring by Suhani Pittie
A simple, clean design, this silver-plated copper ring holds black and white circles of acrylic.
Available at SuhaniPittie.com; ₹2,500
Rounded off: Pearl Bag by Cult Gaia
This spherical acrylic bag, polished to look like a pearl, hangs from a twisted metallic handle.
Available at CultGaia.com; ₹31,200
Come fly with me: Zig Zag Bird Bangle by Riddhika Jesrani
The minimalist style of this acrylic bangle is elevated by the playful edges, with the focus on the delicate bird charm.
Available at Riddhika.com; ₹2,500
Flower power: iPhone Case by Edie Parker
You might end up looking more at this acrylic phone case than your phone screen. The eye-catching pressed flowers are reminiscent of spring.
Available at Edie-Parker.com; $98
Curated by Shubham Ladha
