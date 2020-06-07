A compendium of beautiful and bizarre covetables for a breezy summer at home

Green light: Willow Pendant Lamp by The Purple Turtles
This lamp’s charmingly simple design has space to grow a small plant. The gold-polished framework will add a subtle glow to any corner.
Available at ThePurpleTurtles.com; ₹7,827
Lounge around: Bengal Easy Chair by Calcuttan
Relax in this cane lounger with scroll armrests that give it a vintage look. Pair it with a footrest or ottoman to stretch comfortably.
Available at Calcuttan.in; ₹42,000
Tread softly: Mens Seabor Slippers by Paaduks
This pair of slippers is crafted from upcycled natural cork, a good alternative to rubber or plastic. The material is a natural compressor and is water resistant.
Available at Paaduks.com; ₹699
Drink up: Copper Barware by Ellementry
Made from copper, a natural anti-microbial metal, these barware tools include a measuring cup, bottle opener, stirrer and cocktail shaker to liven up your home bar.
Available at Ellementry.com; measuring cup, bottle opener and stirrer for ₹3,350 and cocktail shaker for ₹1,890
Free-flowing: Kiwano Kaftan by The Summer House
This kaftan’s comfortably loose silhouette offers an alternative to Western loungewear or summer dresses. Crafted from handwoven mul cotton, it is colour-blocked in cool pastel hues.
Available at TheSummerHouse.in; ₹3,800
Curated by Shubham Ladha
