Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Lounge >Features >A compendium of beautiful and bizarre covetables for a breezy summer at home
Beautiful and bizarre covetables for a breezy summer

A compendium of beautiful and bizarre covetables for a breezy summer at home

1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

From Calcuttan’s Bengal Easy Chair to Ellementry’s copper barware, here are some objects to help you have a breezy summer indoors

Green light: Willow Pendant Lamp by The Purple Turtles

Green light: Willow Pendant Lamp by The Purple Turtles

This lamp’s charmingly simple design has space to grow a small plant. The gold-polished framework will add a subtle glow to any corner.

This lamp’s charmingly simple design has space to grow a small plant. The gold-polished framework will add a subtle glow to any corner.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Available at ThePurpleTurtles.com; 7,827

Lounge around: Bengal Easy Chair by Calcuttan

Relax in this cane lounger with scroll armrests that give it a vintage look. Pair it with a footrest or ottoman to stretch comfortably.

Available at Calcuttan.in; 42,000

Tread softly: Mens Seabor Slippers by Paaduks

This pair of slippers is crafted from upcycled natural cork, a good alternative to rubber or plastic. The material is a natural compressor and is water resistant.

Available at Paaduks.com; 699

Drink up: Copper Barware by Ellementry

Made from copper, a natural anti-microbial metal, these barware tools include a measuring cup, bottle opener, stirrer and cocktail shaker to liven up your home bar.

Available at Ellementry.com; measuring cup, bottle opener and stirrer for 3,350 and cocktail shaker for 1,890

Free-flowing: Kiwano Kaftan by The Summer House

This kaftan’s comfortably loose silhouette offers an alternative to Western loungewear or summer dresses. Crafted from handwoven mul cotton, it is colour-blocked in cool pastel hues.

Available at TheSummerHouse.in; 3,800

Curated by Shubham Ladha

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated