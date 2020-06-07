A compendium of beautiful and bizarre covetables for a breezy summer at home

A compendium of beautiful and bizarre covetables for a breezy summer at home1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
From Calcuttan’s Bengal Easy Chair to Ellementry’s copper barware, here are some objects to help you have a breezy summer indoors
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
From Calcuttan’s Bengal Easy Chair to Ellementry’s copper barware, here are some objects to help you have a breezy summer indoors
Green light: Willow Pendant Lamp by The Purple Turtles
Green light: Willow Pendant Lamp by The Purple Turtles
This lamp’s charmingly simple design has space to grow a small plant. The gold-polished framework will add a subtle glow to any corner.
This lamp’s charmingly simple design has space to grow a small plant. The gold-polished framework will add a subtle glow to any corner.
Available at ThePurpleTurtles.com; ₹7,827
Lounge around: Bengal Easy Chair by Calcuttan
Relax in this cane lounger with scroll armrests that give it a vintage look. Pair it with a footrest or ottoman to stretch comfortably.
Available at Calcuttan.in; ₹42,000
Tread softly: Mens Seabor Slippers by Paaduks
This pair of slippers is crafted from upcycled natural cork, a good alternative to rubber or plastic. The material is a natural compressor and is water resistant.
Available at Paaduks.com; ₹699
Drink up: Copper Barware by Ellementry
Made from copper, a natural anti-microbial metal, these barware tools include a measuring cup, bottle opener, stirrer and cocktail shaker to liven up your home bar.
Available at Ellementry.com; measuring cup, bottle opener and stirrer for ₹3,350 and cocktail shaker for ₹1,890
Free-flowing: Kiwano Kaftan by The Summer House
This kaftan’s comfortably loose silhouette offers an alternative to Western loungewear or summer dresses. Crafted from handwoven mul cotton, it is colour-blocked in cool pastel hues.
Available at TheSummerHouse.in; ₹3,800
Curated by Shubham Ladha
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated