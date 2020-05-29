A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects inspired by social distancing1 min read . Updated: 29 May 2020, 12:01 PM IST
From a Beatles-inspired blanket to a party hazmat suit, this week’s compendium draws inspiration from social distancing
THE INVISIBLE WALL
Momenti’s Covid-19 Security & Protection Shields
While shields have become a part of most reception counters and work cubicles, these transportable ones are easier to use in public spaces to ensure social distancing. The transparent material is unbreakable, shockproof and stronger than glass or plexiglass, and can be customized with graphics. Ottimo.in
NOW YOU SEE ME, NOW YOU DON’T
Peekaboo Hood by Stefan Borselius
A modern variant of the classic wing chair, this chair’s sleek design comes with an optional visor— inspired by hoodies and dark shades—so while you can look out, no one can see your face. Borselius.se
SHIELDED AWAY
The Structure Hat by Veronica Toppino
Crafted from bent aluminium beams and a mesh fabric, the wide-brimmed hat is an example of how fashion accessories are evolving to provide protection while incorporating classic design features. Cargocollective.com/VeronicaToppino.
TIME TO BE A SPACEMAN
Micrashell Suit by Production Club
As futuristic as it gets, the hazmat outfit comprises an airtight top suit and hybrid helmet. It allows you to dispense drinks, communicate wirelessly by voice or even listen to music. Production.club/micrashell/.
CLOSE ENOUGH
Here Comes The Sun Blanket by Paul Cocksedge
It’s easy to see why the blanket was named after a Beatles song. Its open-source design consists of a circular outline with four circular patches for sitting, each 6ft apart. Paulcocksedgestudio.com
