Momenti’s Covid-19 Security & Protection Shields

While shields have become a part of most reception counters and work cubicles, these transportable ones are easier to use in public spaces to ensure social distancing. The transparent material is unbreakable, shockproof and stronger than glass or plexiglass, and can be customized with graphics. Ottimo.in

NOW YOU SEE ME, NOW YOU DON’T

Peekaboo Hood by Stefan Borselius

A modern variant of the classic wing chair, this chair’s sleek design comes with an optional visor— inspired by hoodies and dark shades—so while you can look out, no one can see your face. Borselius.se

SHIELDED AWAY

The Structure Hat by Veronica Toppino

Crafted from bent aluminium beams and a mesh fabric, the wide-brimmed hat is an example of how fashion accessories are evolving to provide protection while incorporating classic design features. Cargocollective.com/VeronicaToppino.

TIME TO BE A SPACEMAN

Micrashell Suit by Production Club

As futuristic as it gets, the hazmat outfit comprises an airtight top suit and hybrid helmet. It allows you to dispense drinks, communicate wirelessly by voice or even listen to music. Production.club/micrashell/.

CLOSE ENOUGH

Here Comes The Sun Blanket by Paul Cocksedge

It’s easy to see why the blanket was named after a Beatles song. Its open-source design consists of a circular outline with four circular patches for sitting, each 6ft apart. Paulcocksedgestudio.com

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated