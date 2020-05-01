Going for gold: Dear Paisley Necklace by Shop Lune

While the paisley, or kairi, is a commonly stacked motif in traditional Indian jewellery, this pendant keeps it simple. It is handcrafted from sterling silver and polished with gold. Available at ShopLune.com; ₹2,500

Flower power: Flower Table by Anantaya

Mango wood’s natural grainy texture can be beautifully enhanced with stains and waxes, as it has been in this table. Its floral form consists of layers of wooden hexafoil and the six black iron legs are removable.

Available at AnantayaDecor.com; ₹23,300

Summer hues: Sander Degrade Shirt and Sterling Degrade Shorts by Sies Marjan

The colours of the sunset inspired this pair of shirt and shorts. But all we see is a Lalbaug mango with its red tips.

Available at SiesMarjan.com; ₹77,568 for the shirt and ₹51,568 for the shorts

Delicate notes: Mango and Oud Luxury Scented Candle by Nuhr

This candle combines the sweet top notes of mango with the musky scent of oud. There are also floral notes of geranium and rose.

Available at NuhrHome.com; £22 (around ₹2,000)

Color coded: Color Block High Impact Lipstick by Ilia

This vegan lipstick uses mango seed butter, known for its durable emollience, with castor and apricot seed oil to keep your lips supple.

Available at IliaBeauty.com; $28 (around ₹2,110)

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated