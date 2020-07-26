Home >Lounge >Features >A compendium of luxury board games that double up as stunning artefacts
Luxury board games that double up as stunning artefacts
Luxury board games that double up as stunning artefacts

A compendium of luxury board games that double up as stunning artefacts

26 Jul 2020

From a backgammon board with lacquered tulips to Monopoly with everything of your own making, here are luxury board games you can play as well as showcase

Blitz attack: Tulip Backgammon by Alexandra Llewellyn

These stunning tulips are encased in a London oak board lacquered by hand. You can choose between leather and aluminium for your playing pieces.

Available at AlexandraLlewellyn.com; £4,800 (around 4.6 lakh)

Make a move: Chinese Checkers by Edie Parker

With an acrylic base and colourful marble pieces, this game set will always catch the eye.

Available at Edie-Parker.com; $1,395 (around 1 lakh)

Double trouble: Scrabble and Trivial Pursuit by LINLEY

Test your general knowledge and vocabulary with this board, handcrafted from stained grey ripple sycamore with sycamore and walnut stringing.

Available at DavidLinley.com; £3,750

Play with pennybags: Monopoly by Geoffrey Parker

Why play the usual game when you can customize and design your own board? You can also have your tokens custom-made.

Available at GeoffreyParker.com; starting from£3,865

Checkmate: Horsecut Chess Game by Hermès

Crafted from solid, natural and tinted maple wood, this set’s abstract pieces and indigo board certainly have a modernist appeal.

Available at Hermes.com; £4,750

Roll the dice: Ludo by William & Son

The classic game gets a luxe makeover in pop-coloured leather accents, as well as counters and an inlaid playing surface for level playing.

Available at MrPorter.com; £976.80 (around 92,455)

