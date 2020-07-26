A compendium of luxury board games that double up as stunning artefacts

Blitz attack: Tulip Backgammon by Alexandra Llewellyn
These stunning tulips are encased in a London oak board lacquered by hand. You can choose between leather and aluminium for your playing pieces.
Available at AlexandraLlewellyn.com; £4,800 (around ₹4.6 lakh)
Make a move: Chinese Checkers by Edie Parker
With an acrylic base and colourful marble pieces, this game set will always catch the eye.
Available at Edie-Parker.com; $1,395 (around ₹1 lakh)
Double trouble: Scrabble and Trivial Pursuit by LINLEY
Test your general knowledge and vocabulary with this board, handcrafted from stained grey ripple sycamore with sycamore and walnut stringing.
Available at DavidLinley.com; £3,750
Play with pennybags: Monopoly by Geoffrey Parker
Why play the usual game when you can customize and design your own board? You can also have your tokens custom-made.
Available at GeoffreyParker.com; starting from£3,865
Checkmate: Horsecut Chess Game by Hermès
Crafted from solid, natural and tinted maple wood, this set’s abstract pieces and indigo board certainly have a modernist appeal.
Available at Hermes.com; £4,750
Roll the dice: Ludo by William & Son
The classic game gets a luxe makeover in pop-coloured leather accents, as well as counters and an inlaid playing surface for level playing.
Available at MrPorter.com; £976.80 (around ₹92,455)