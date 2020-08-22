A corona kind of crazy, with a dash of jazz

How did it come about? “Over the years, I have built connections with musicians in all parts of the world—from Italy, Sweden and Germany to Brazil and Argentina and, of course, New York," says Thomas, who started her musical career with the Bengaluru band Human Bondage. She lived in New York for 20 years, holding a variety of day jobs while singing in clubs at night. During this time, she collaborated with jazz fusion guitarist Ryo Kawasaki; some of the tracks they recorded were released as a limited-edition album, Trinkets & Things. Returning to Bengaluru in the early 1990s, she started collaborating with musicians like Louis Banks and Keith Peters, forming UNK: The Radha Thomas Ensemble in 2009. Their latest album, Bangalore Blues, features Thomas’ signature style, with its distinctive sound of classical jazz layered with Hindustani ragas. One of the songs from the album, The Morning After, has a melodic strain from Raag Bageshree, says Thomas, who trained under Hindustani classical greats Kumar Gandharva and Fariduddin Dagar in her early years as a musician. “Can’t you hear the Indian influence in Corona as well?" she asks, eagerly. Untrained ears probably can’t capture it at first go, but after a few listens, one can hear the Carnatic lilt in Thomas’ voice.