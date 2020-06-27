A doll that teaches diversity

In contrast, Ginny’s Planet offers a holistic package called the Empathy Box, which not only includes the doll but also books that tell stories based on her life. “Our four-member team, which includes a diversity trainer with disabilities, felt we should have activities that children can take part in as they play with the Ginny doll," Siddiqui says. The narratives are structured around everyday activities, like Ginny learning to polish her shoes or water the plants. The purpose of these tales is to raise, as well as answer, questions such as: “What is her everyday life like? What kind of mistakes does she make and learn from? How is she questioning, absorbing, and dealing with things around her? Who are her friends?" as a statement on the company’s website puts it.