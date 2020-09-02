A lost recipe from Mangaluru for the festive season

One of the most contested topics in food writing is whether YouTube killed the cookbook. It seems like Instagram should be added to the list too. And yet, there are books in the works to document less well-known recipes in the context of community cuisine. It is a subject of deep interest for Mangaluru-based chef Shriya Shetty, who runs an artisanal bakery and culinary studio in Mangaluru with her partner and conducts online workshops on bread baking and recipe building. Shetty is on a mission to collect recipes, food influences and regional practices of the cuisine of Karnataka starting from the coast which will be compiled into a book.