‘Gamak Ghar’: Making of a Maithili film

Mishra hit on a way for the film itself to look different over time. He filmed each period in a different aspect ratio: 1998 in boxy 4:3, 2010 in 16:9 and 2019 in Cinemascope. It’s the closest Gamak Ghar comes to a big arthouse gesture and Mishra was a little hesitant. Still, he felt it fit the narrative. “Since 4:3 is squarish, you have people close together, the frame is always filled. That is how family photographs are. When you are seeing the first part, it’s a memory that’s being shown to you." The shift to 16:9 and Cinemascope brings with it more negative space, which was in tune with the emptiness of the house once its owners died or built their lives elsewhere.