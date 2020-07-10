Nagaland’s corridor of knowledge

The egg stock basket is especially significant for the village. According to folklore, “this was first taught to men by Lijaba, who was considered God, the maker of Earth, and hence worshipped by our ancestors", says 66-year-old Bendangnichet Jamir, a member of the Patir Jupang. The story goes that one day Lijaba went to a forest and reached a banana calathea grove. There, he taught men the art of weaving this basket, using just his fingers, no bamboo strips. “Since then, the people in the village have been weaving and using it to stock eggs, pigs and roosters. In Nagaland, we have a very strong oral tradition, and all these tales have been transmitted through the generations," says Jamir, who is both happy and surprised at the alacrity with which the children have picked up skills.