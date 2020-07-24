A new series that explains Bengal’s food culture through art and rhymes

The brotokotha section is particularly interesting, bringing out subtle differences between the tales prevalent in east and West Bengal. “Priyadarshini is from West Bengal and I am from the east, so we will each be presenting the versions we have grown up with," says Bhowmik, who will be working on this theme shortly. Chatterjee has illustrated one about the worship of goddess Mangal Chandi in the month of jaysth. During this time, women in Bengal fast and pray, with fruits such as jamun, jackfruit and mango being offered to the goddess. Grains of paddy, barley and green gram along with tulsi are rolled up in jackfruit and banana leaves to be offered as well. Later, the grains are mixed with banana mash and consumed with sweet yogurt, flattened rice and mangoes. “I also picked up information about the Manasha puja, as part of my research on subaltern food. This has mentions in Vedic literature, after which it pops up centuries later in the iconic mangalkabyas. These brotokothas are in a way an anthropomorphizing of the gods," elaborates Bhowmik.