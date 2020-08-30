Vishal Dadlani and Penn Masala have a new song for the migrant workers

This isn’t the first time that Penn Masala has worked with Indian composers and singers. In their album, Musafir, which released in February 2020, they collaborated on a song about mental health with singer Benny Dayal. In the past, the group has toured India in 2016 and 2017, and even performed at the Indian International Film Academy Awards. Besides this, Penn Masala has performed at the White House and been part of the soundtrack for Pitch Perfect 2. “And 2021 is the 25th year of the group’s formation. We are very excited about it," says Narayan. Each year, as the seniors graduate from the university, freshers are auditioned to be added to the group. “The composition of the group keeps changing but our ethos stays the same. There is a seamless transition year after year," he adds.