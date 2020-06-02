A new virus causing African Swine Fever spells doom for pig farmers in Assam

Bidarba Rajkhowa, who has one of the oldest commercial pig farms in the state, tells a similar story. He started the farm in Lakhimpur in 2009, investing the free time he would get from his practice as an advocate. “The African Swine Fever has doubled our troubles. The covid-19 lockdown had hampered transportation of livestock. People who had placed orders for piglets with me couldn’t pick them up. But we knew that someday the lockdown would open and things would become better. But thanks to the ASF, our livestock is dying," he says. Even though Rajkhowa maintains strict biosecurity in his farm, he is surprised as to how the virus managed to breach those measures. Today, almost all of his livestock has been destroyed by the disease.