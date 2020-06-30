“A wholesome diet plan for seniors depends on two factors—calories based on activity levels and immunity-boosting foods," says chef Arun Karara, head chef of Antara Senior Living in Dehradun. To ensure sufficient fluid intake, he recommends foods high in water content, such as melons and gourds. To meet the daily requirement of carbohydrates, he champions unpolished grains and millets. To feed the sweet tooth, he opts for jaggery, honey or stevia over refined sugar.

Antara Senior Living has residential apartments for those above 55 years. Every day meals are prepared by a central kitchen according to the recommended dietary allowance of about 61 seniors who live there. The food philosophy of Karara’s team is focused on ghar ka khaana (home food) even as they incorporate the dietary restrictions and food preferences of residents. Each apartment has a kitchen but during the lockdown, Karara’s team has been busier than ever. Residents preferred to order food from the central kitchen due to the short supply of groceries and to maintain social distancing norms.

Meal portions are planned to meet the daily requirements of about 2,000 calories. But since activity levels dipped significantly during the lockdown, the calorie count had to be adjusted to about 1,800 for men and 1,400 for women. Lunch is the heaviest meal, with about 600 calories.

Those who are actively engaged in aerobic exercises for instance, need slightly more calories than the reduced amount. An active lifestyle demands protein-rich foods which can be found in lean meats, such as chicken, and a bowl of sprouts, which is served regularly for breakfast depending on protein needs for everyone. “In Dehradun, we have the protein-rich bhaddu dal. It is an assortment of local dal varieties, like urad, rajma, kulath and chana, slow-cooked over a gentle flame in a specialized alloy pot called ‘Bhaddu’. This is also part of the menu," says Karara. All residents are also given a potent immunity-boosting shot concocted with raw turmeric, holy basil, giloy and black pepper.

The menu is rooted in foods that are locally produced and seasonally available. In the pre-monsoon weeks, lingra (fiddlehead fern) is part of the diet. Instead of regular rice, there’s samak ke chawal, or the indigenous barnyard millet grains. To expand the menu for regional diversity, there are specialities from Rajasthani, Gujarati and Hyderabadi cuisine.

Last week, the eldest member of the community turned 92 and he threw an intimate birthday celebration. The party started with a mezze platter, followed by Italian chicken and fresh Dussehri mango sorbet. Even cocktails are served for those who enjoy their drinks. The lemongrass martini, made with lemongrass grown locally, is one of their highlights.

Their in-house bakery too has adopted a senior-diet-appropriate approach by substituting refined ingredients with healthier options. Deep-fried cooking methods are replaced with baking whenever possible. They have a baked shahi tukda—bread slices are baked crisp with a little ghee to retain the texture, considerably less in fat. They have developed a recipe to make "healthy" croissants by adjusting baking temperatures, reducing the amount of butter needed and swapping refined with wholewheat flour. Who says food can't be fun despite dietary restrictions?

