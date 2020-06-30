A power-packed diet for seniors with Pahadi food

Those who are actively engaged in aerobic exercises for instance, need slightly more calories than the reduced amount. An active lifestyle demands protein-rich foods which can be found in lean meats, such as chicken, and a bowl of sprouts, which is served regularly for breakfast depending on protein needs for everyone. “In Dehradun, we have the protein-rich bhaddu dal. It is an assortment of local dal varieties, like urad, rajma, kulath and chana, slow-cooked over a gentle flame in a specialized alloy pot called ‘Bhaddu’. This is also part of the menu," says Karara. All residents are also given a potent immunity-boosting shot concocted with raw turmeric, holy basil, giloy and black pepper.