A quiz for everyone this weekend

IWTK launched on YouTube in late 2019 with pre-recorded shows, running special episodes on cricket, Bollywood and food as well as more serious topics like the Constitution. As the lockdown came into force from late March, the seven-member team behind IWTK took the quiz live and online on Zoom, and has been hosting a quiz every weekend. “We wanted to take quizzing to those who have an interest in it but are not regulars on the formal quizzing circuits. We encourage guessing, and sometimes guesses are way more fun. Even if you are wrong, you don’t feel intimidated," says IWTK core member Sai Ganesh. Each quiz has had over 100 participants on average, with people logging in from Indian metros and smaller towns as well as cities in Europe and the US. For the past few quizzes, the team has been charging ₹50 through Paytm Insider, with proceeds going to the Feeding India campaign—it has raised over ₹50,000.