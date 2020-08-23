A recipe for pumpkin payasam and other sweet stories from Onam

The sheer variety of payasams can be a bit mind-boggling for amateurs. For instance, while Paal Payasam uses whole rice, Palada Pradhaman needs ground rice steamed in plantain leaves. Sabu adds there are regional variations too. In Trivandrum, payasam is served atop a pancake-like item known as boli. There are temple versions as well. Pala payasam from Sree Parthasarathy temple at Aaranmula is quite popular. And now, chefs in Kerala are experimenting and creating payasams with non-traditional ingredients. Acting as a judge at cooking contests in the state, Sabu has tasted a macaroni payasam and one made with tomatoes. But now, he says, a fascinating payasam with bitter gourd introduced by Kerala’s most renowned caterer, Mohanan Namboodiri, has caught the fancy. Along with bitter gourd, it contains aloe vera and fragrant spices. Namboodiri has kept this recipe a secret.