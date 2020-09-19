Both initiatives have been funded by the family. “Next year, hopefully, the centre will get registered as a not-for-profit organization," says Meena. When it started in 2014, it barely got 10-20 students; now that number has gone up to 100. “Forced and early marriages, and polygamy, are still prevalent in the state and women are not supported in their quest for an education," says Meena. Until recently, husbands would threaten her for teaching “bad things" to their wives. “We were telling the women how to take care of their documentation and grooming them. The husbands felt very insecure on seeing their wives feel empowered," says Meena. Last year, however, men started taking up the courses too.