A same-sex romance in Lucknow

There were also different types of masculinity. There were famous male dancers and performers. There were khwajasarais (who had been castrated) but were referred to as men; some of them were immensely rich, powerful and highly respected. The novel depicts men in their relationships to courtesans and to each other—friendships as well as romantic relationships. It does not depict them in familial relationships with their wives, children, sisters and parents at home. In these other dimensions of their lives, they were likely to have been more conventional. Poets and other artists (who are my main male characters) often tend to lead less conventional lives. The poet Insha, for example, was an unusual person in many respects—witty, volatile, attractive to both women and men, and given to breaking rules.