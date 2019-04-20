A special Easter Sunday spread

Today’s Easter eggs are moulded in single origin chocolate, deconstructed into an extravagant desert platter and made the centrepiece of themed brunches. It is a far cry from early Easter eggs—pagan symbols of fertility—which were later adopted by Christianity and stained a simple red as a symbol of Christ’s death and resurrection. Over the centuries, the egg transformed from a ritualistic artefact to an extravagant decorative item with the grandest representations being the bejewelled creations by the House of Faberge in imperial Russia in the 19th century. Confectioners tried making chocolate eggs, but it took the efforts of one chocolate maker—John Cadbury—who successfully made the mould that would create the first hollow shape, filled with sugared almonds. Since then, Easter-themed desserts, from eggs and bunnies to marzipan, have become the focus of patisseries and chocolatiers across the world. Lounge draws up a list of some of the most egg-filled and delicious Easter delicacies in the country.

EASTER BRUNCH AT JW KITCHEN, Bengaluru

While baskets of Easter goodies are a staple of brunch menus, chef Daniel Koshy and his team has also created a selection of what they call their Easter signatures, featuring Honey Easter Ham, Braised Brussels Sprouts, Roast Pumpkin & Sweet Potato, Spinach & Ricotta Torta Pascualina and Easter Roast Lamb.

The brunch is on 21 April, from 12-3.30pm

﻿

EASTER BRUNCH AT CINCIN, Mumbai

This Italian restaurant and bar in Mumbai has a fresh take on the Easter egg. On offer is a decadent chocolate mousse, topped with raspberries, and served on a cracked chocolate egg. The savoury menu, as part of the special Easter feast, features dishes such as the Taglierini Verde Alla’ Uovo, or spinach pasta with garlic butter and egg yolk.

Available till 30 April

EASTER BRUNCH AT OLIVE QUTUB, Delhi

Take your pick from the spread at the Egg Station, a highlight of Olive’s Easter brunch, from Egg Cocotte (Vadouvan foam, barley puff, pickled apple), Smoked Devilled Egg (chorizo yolk ganache), Poached Egg (squid sofrito, paprika hollandaise), Chilli Crab Omelet (chilli clam, fluffy omelette, saffron rouille) or Egg Bretonne (chistorra, roasted garlic, caramelized onion, chimichurri).

On 21 April, from 12-4pm

EASTER EGGS BY FABELLE (pan India)

Summer flavours dominate the Easter offerings at Fabelle, ITC’s luxury chocolate brand. You get a whiff of the tropics in this set of 10 mini eggs, which have been infused with coconut ganache and an Alphonso mango confit. The shell of the larger eggs has been made with 64% dark Ghana chocolate and has crunchy filling of almond nibs and nut clusters.

Available onItcstore.in/fabelle/easter

EASTER SPECIAL MENU AT FABLE, Mumbai

This brunch puts a new spin on Easter delicacies with local Indian ingredients. Begin the meal with a white beans soup with spicy polenta or try specially crafted cocktails like Easter mimosa punch or a non-alcoholic sinless sangria. Pick from the mains like roasted pumpkin ravioli or grilled herbed lamb chops with a minted mustard pea puree, couscous upma and red wine jus. In a throwback to the original Easter egg, Fable offers their own version of a Cadbury Easter Egg. As a final hat tip, the restaurant will also host a special Easter egg decorating workshop (on 21 April).

The special Easter menu is available at Fable outlets in Juhu and Powai till 21 April

