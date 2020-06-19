A new initiative is matching covid-19 patients with plasma donors

Pahwa says he has been particular about data privacy. While India is yet to pass a comprehensive law on this, it is largely ethics that dictate how websites such as these ought to deal with data—particularly information as sensitive as medical history. “Essentially, what they need to do is follow a process of data protection even though there is no data protection law," explains Apar Gupta, lawyer and executive director of the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF), an organization that works for digital liberties. “They need to ensure the information they are gathering is through a process of consent, which means not only telling a person what information they are gathering and what use they are putting it to but also ensuring that it is not put to any other use for which consent has not been sought in advance."