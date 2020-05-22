A time of grief, a time for reaching out

“It’s ironic that you are working so hard to provide food to people every day but you are not eating well yourselves," I remark. They tell me that Adil has lost nearly 10kg and Suraj almost 5 in the weeks of driving around the city under lockdown. Often, when Adil recounts an anecdote from their rounds of delivering rations, he looks away suddenly because his eyes well up even as he tries to keep his voice even-toned. None of us has seen such desperate hunger from this close before. We are overwhelmed.