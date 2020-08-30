A US Open in the times of covid-19

“I did not make my decision because Rafa pulled out," said Djokovic, who had his reservations about travelling to the US Open given the protocols and possible quarantine required on his return to Europe. “While Federer and Nadal and Wawrinka have not come to the tournament, every other top player is here. There is a conversation that it should not be valued in the same way. I disagree with that. Anybody can take it, to be honest. We don’t really know how we are going to feel on the court… six months without competition, best of five (sets)."