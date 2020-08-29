A new online marketplace that supports artisans during the pandemic

This online marketplace is unlike anything she has ever done. Chatterjee has always believed in the tactility of things. It has taken a certain amount of reorientation to adapt to the online medium. “It is such an impersonal medium," she says. “But we will try to be as intimate as always." At the moment, the Baro Market features products across a wide gamut of categories, ranging from home decor, apparel, edibles and pet care or just a touch of whimsy, by 58 vendors, including designers, craftspersons and artisans. “Each of these products has been chosen by me. They are unique, have a stamp of authenticity, sensible pricing and a certain sense of joyousness," explains Chatterjee.