Michelle Poler calls herself a “fear facer"—a term that must ring a bell with all of us at the moment. As the world emerges from an extended lockdown, the psychological scars of the covid-19 pandemic remain fresh. Millions are waking up every morning afraid of what the day will bring. Poler has made a career out of teaching people to face their worst fears and walking them through the process. In her work with companies, and as a motivational speaker and founder of the company Hello Fears, she stresses the need to challenge comfort zones—these, she believes, are the real enemies of success. In the just published Hello, Fears (Sourcebooks; digital price ₹1,030), Poler brings together her trademark wit, autobiographical references and sharp counter-intuitive insights to give us the tools to help us live our most authentic lives.