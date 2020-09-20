Adulting isn’t bad, if you know how to do it

Officially we become adults at 18, but some of us take much longer, our whole lives sometimes, to “adult". Adulting as a verb is of relatively recent origin, and Kelly Williams Brown was one of its early champions. Her best-selling book, Adulting: How To Become A Grown-Up In 535 Easy(ish) Steps (Grand Central Publishing $14.99, around ₹1,100), is a witty and warm-hearted primer to embracing adulthood with all its myriad woes. From handling tricky relationships to finding the right apartment to handling finance to dealing with everyday stress, she has a sharp word of advice on nearly everything that freaks you out.

Topics Books