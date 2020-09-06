After Section 377, can India change its law on marital rape?

2018 was a dramatic year for Indian constitutionalism. This was the year the Indian Supreme Court embraced sexuality as an integral part of citizenship. In Navtej Singh Johar v. Union of India, the Court finally recognized the constitutional rights of equality, dignity, expression, life and liberty of LGBTQ Indians. In Indian Young Lawyers Association v. State of Kerala, better known as the Sabarimala decision, the Supreme Court found that it was constitutionally obligated to allow Hindu women of faith of a menstruating age to access the Sabarimala temple in Kerala, from which they had hitherto been excluded. Finally, in Joseph Shine v. Union of India, the Court struck down Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, which enabled a husband to file a criminal complaint of adultery against his wife’s male lover, because it was unconstitutional.