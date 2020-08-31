Agatha Christie’s Hercule Poirot limps back to life—barely—in this fan fiction

In fact, in each of the Poirot books, Hannah’s proviso has served her well. It is impossible to match the elegantly plotted narratives by the queen of detective fiction—not least because of the economy with which she conjured up entire milieus and their vices with a few deft strokes. Hannah’s books, in contrast, are sprawling, often clumsily structured, with loose ends dangling. Although she pulls off a decent imitation of Poirot, the man in her hand tends to struggle too hard to get into the Christie mould. His usual verbal tic of breaking into French, exasperation with the English character, and references to the “little grey cells" can get somewhat tedious, as though boxes are being ticked dutifully to create a portrait as close to the historical Poirot as possible. But that's the least of the problems, really.