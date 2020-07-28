Air pollution shortens average Indian life expectancy by over five years

The latest report, which takes into account data from 1998-2018, contains startling findings for South Asia. According to the findings, particulate pollution has been on the rise in this region, and shortens lives more than anywhere else in the world. India, Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh account for nearly a quarter of the world’s population, but are also ranked among the top five most polluted countries in the world. In fact, a quarter of India’s population is exposed to pollution levels not seen in any other country. Roughly 248 million residents in northern India are particularly at risk and stand to lose more than eight years of life expectancy if 2018 pollution levels persist. “The levels of air pollution we see in these regions through new satellite data is unprecedented," said Anant Sudharshan, executive director, South Asia at EPIC, during an online press conference on the report.