All about hope

Cherry blossom trees in full bloom line a quiet, cobblestoned street. The Fraser river gurgles past a pebble-strewn bank, sunlight ricocheting off its silvery surface. The snow-swathed peaks of Hope Mountain loom in the distance. Birds chirp, low clouds scud across an azure sky.

I am in Hope, a scenic district nestling between the Fraser Valley and Coquihalla river in British Columbia, along the Canadian west coast. History abounds in this town of around 8,000, now famous for its chainsaw carving and adventure tourism, with Hollywood movies such as Rambo having been filmed here. Hope was the epicentre of the 1858 Fraser River Gold Rush that saw thousands of gold seekers invade the banks of the Fraser like proverbial locusts.

The evolution of a trading post

Local guide Ryan Silverthorn provides me with a historical perspective on the region as we stroll in downtown Hope, abuzz with restaurants, cafés and art galleries.

“The Stó:lō First Nations (indigenous inhabitants) were the early residents of the area around 11,000 years ago. Then arrived explorer Simon Fraser in 1808; Hudson’s Bay Co. created the Fort Hope trading post in 1848," he explains.

Founded as a trading post because of its strategic location at the confluence of multiple river valleys, as well as an entry point into the gold fields, Hope is today a well-known gateway to British Columbia’s interiors. It also serves as the junction of four major highways. Going anywhere in British Columbia by road (except a few cities) requires travelling through Hope. So much so that locals joke that the rest of British Columbia is “Beyond Hope"!

Interestingly, while the gold diggers have long gone, visitors can still relive part of that history by panning for gold on the banks of the Fraser, using pretty much the same equipment used in the 1800s—hammers, chisels, pickaxes and shovels.

A presentation on how to pan for gold

The town’s two recreational gold-panning reserves are at Fraser river bridge and Yale town. Dan “Yukon" Moore (who also hosts the annual Fraser River Gold Panning Championships) holds workshops for those interested in panning. Tickets for such guided tours have to be booked much in advance, I am informed.

Chainsaw carving capital of the world

Exciting as Hope’s gold-panning history is, its avatar as the “Chainsaw Carving Capital of the World" is just as intriguing. Every August, hundreds of carving artists from around the world descend on Hope to showcase their skills with a chainsaw at the globe’s biggest sculpting competition—the Hope World Class Chainsaw Carving Competition.

A bench carving

To understand what the fuss is all about, the guide walks me to Memorial Park, the pivot of the district. Overlooking the Fraser mountain, the park is crisscrossed with a bandstand, picnic area, playground, basketball courts and street hockey courts.

I spot teenagers showing off their skateboarding skills on concrete while elderly couples soak in the sun on the park’s artistically carved benches. Some benches have faces of tribal warriors sculpted on them while others flaunt local flora and fauna.

The park’s biggest draws, however, are its 30-odd gigantic red-cedar chainsaw carvings sculpted by local woodcarvers Pete Ryan and Randy Swope. Large figures of a wizard, Bigfoot (a folkloric ape-like creature) and Pegasus (a winged stallion from Greek mythology) are on display, as well as those of local wildlife— bears, huskies, fish, eagles, mountain sheep and cougars.

There are also gigantic carvings of a Viking warrior and a lumberjack, their facial features carved in astonishing detail. There’s a touch of whimsy in the figures of elves, goblins and gnomes, bearing expressions ranging from alarm to anger to gentle smiles. A map for a self-guided walking tour of the carvings is available at the Hope Visitor Center.

Birth of an art form

The first such carving in Hope came up in 1991, explains Silverthorn. Ryan hit upon the idea when a tree with root rot had to be pulled down in Memorial Park. He carved the stump into a 12ft eagle.

The artwork soon became popular and tourists started arriving to check it out. Recognizing the talent of Ryan and Swope, local businesses sponsored them to create more carvings while putting dead trees to good use.

“Gradually, there was so much interest in tree carving in the region that Hope embarked on a mission to become the chainsaw carving capital in the 1990s," says Silverthorn.

Over the years, many local carvers have taken to professional chainsaw carving. Seeing its potential as a revenue generator, the district chamber of commerce in Hope now sponsors the competition. Visitors flock to the contest, where bears, beavers, mythical creatures materialize from blocks of red cedar amid the buzz of metal teeth and flying sawdust.

Hope’s star chainsaw artists, like Ryan Cook, Mark Colp and Chris Foltz, have delighted audiences in their race to carve the best sculpture in just 2 hours.

Freddie Bogarty, 38, a local chainsaw carver and a regular participant in competitions, says Hope’s creative ecosystem celebrates local artisans. A professional sculptor since the age of 17, he currently earns a living by undertaking commissioned work from Canada and the US. He was recently assigned a piece by a Bahraini royal.

Hikes, adventure and movie locales

Though chainsaw carving has garnered international acclaim for Hope, locals say it is not enough to power its economy. For this, Hope relies primarily on forestry and tourism, cleverly leveraging its abundant natural beauty to generate employment.

Adventure tourism is big business, and the impressive infrastructure makes Hope a hiker’s paradise. Wahleach Lake, also known as Jones Lake, is popular for organized boating and fishing expeditions. In Fraser Valley, westerly winds create strong upward columns of air that can keep gliders in the air for hours.

With its stunning locales and landscapes, over two dozen Hollywood films have been shot here since Rambo in 1981. And those locations have been packaged as a trail for tourists interested in visiting film locations.

As I bid adieu to Hope, casting one last glance at its rolling hills and rugged coastline, as well as the large dead trees lining the river that provide roosts for the many bald eagles that follow the spawning salmon upstream, I feel deeply moved by the galaxy of wonderful experiences I had in this tiny district.

Neeta Lal is a Delhi-based journalist.