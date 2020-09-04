All creatures great and small

Lenin’s book is a collection of science columns about birds, beasts and insects that she wrote over a few years for The Wire. But unlike most such collections, which do little more than feed a columnist’s ego, I am extremely glad that Lenin’s book exists. In large part, this is because the essays aren’t about her, but about the animals she’s writing about, and she writes about them with a great deal of charm. In her introduction, the wildlife writer, film-maker and conservationist says that while writing her pieces, she read up research papers and spoke to scientists. This rigour is evident, not just in the stories she tells but also in the detailed bibliography of the research Lenin consulted.