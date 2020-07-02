All the other times Patanjali discovered a ‘cure’

Y.S. Rawat, joint director at Uttarakhand’s medicinal licensing authority, says that if Patanjali indeed claims to cure a disease, it has to furnish proof, along with the results of clinical trials registered with the Clinical Trial Registry of India (CTRI), or it would amount to bypassing the licensing and manufacturing laws. “If they have claimed a cure on their website, we will download that and write them a letter (asking for an explanation)," he adds. Neither Patanjali nor the ministry of Ayush responded to Mint’s emails for comment.