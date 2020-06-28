Amish: ‘Our invaders were Turks, not Indian Muslims’

The entire process expands my capacity as a writer. I would otherwise take a year and half to two years to finish a book. The aim is make each book appear as close to my original style as possible. I don’t want to misrepresent the writing process in any way. The books I write myself—the Shiva trilogy or the Ramchandra series—have my name as their author. The ones that will be done with the writers’ centre will clearly mention them to be so. The writers get a fixed compensation, even if I am not happy with the final outcome of the project. There are four people in the team so far, and we are looking to expand. My team is considering running a short story contest soon, the winners of which may be invited to join the centre.