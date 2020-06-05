Amit Gupta of Yulu is riding the change

Sometime in early April, Yulu began offering its vehicles to essential workers such as medical personnel and banking staff, who were still commuting to work and were in fact stranded because of the lack of public transport. It also tied up with grocery suppliers and many of its on-ground maintenance staff became delivery agents for various companies. “It didn’t exactly compensate for the business we were losing but it did help in making sure that the enthusiasm of the team did not flag. We were in meetings all day, trying out different ways to continue to offer our services, to be flexible and useful," says Gupta. “I feel proud of the resilience our team has shown." The company has 150 office staff and a 400-member on-ground operations team.